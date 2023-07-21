High pressure builds in tonight bringing gradually clearing skies and pleasant temperatures. Some areas will wake up to the 50s Saturday morning. Clouds will build again on Saturday, and there is even a very low chance of isolated late day showers. Temperatures and humidity will remain comfortable Saturday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and mild. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm, 10% chance of an isolated late day shower. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 84

Rain chances will stay low into early next week. A warming trend is on the way for the final full week of July.