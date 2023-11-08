As a warm front lifts through the Miami Valley this morning, we are starting the day with clouds and spotty showers. As the front moves north of the area this afternoon, the clouds will break up and we’ll get back to partly to mostly sunny conditions. It will get windy, with gusts to 30 mph, and it will warm well into the 70s.

Tonight, a cold front will approach the area. This will spark a few more showers. Some may linger into early Thursday morning, but they will quickly come to an end. And once again, morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine.

TODAY: Spotty morning shower, then decreasing clouds, windy and warm. High 75

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy with a few spotty showers. Low 54

THURSDAY: An early morning shower then decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler. High 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 54

Cooler air will build in behind the cold front. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows will drop near freezing.