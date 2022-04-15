Winds will be strong again this afternoon, with a sustained breeze from the southwest between 15-25 mph, and gusts reaching up to 40-45 mph. There will be a Wind Advisory in effect for Darke, Miami, Champaign, Shelby, Logan, Mercer and Auglaize counties from noon until 8 pm. Even though clouds will increase this afternoon, we expect dry weather through the day, with seasonable temperatures.

Showers will develop this evening and nighttime. It will be a chilly rain, with lows dropping into the mid-40s. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning, but will quickly come to an end through mid to late morning. Dry conditions and increasing sun are expected Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Morning sun with increasing afternoon clouds, windy and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 45

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then increasing sun, breezy and cooler. High 57

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and colder with areas of frost. Low 32

EASTER SUNDAY: Morning frost, mostly sunny and cool. High 55

With lighter wind and clear skies Saturday night, we expect colder conditions. Lows will drop down to freezing, and we will see scattered frost develop through early Easter morning. Sunday will be a dry holiday, with lots of sun and highs in the mid-50s.