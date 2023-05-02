Temperatures continue to run well below normal, with highs in the 40s again this afternoon. Winds will be gusty as well, and wind chill values will remain in the upper 30s to right around 40 throughout the day. There will also be some occasional showers impacting the area.

Scattered showers will continue through the first part of the night, before tapering off late. Wednesday will start off cloudy. It will be a dry, breezy and cool day, but we do expect some sun breaking out by late afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered showers. High 48

TONIGHT: Showers early on, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, with some late day sun. High 55

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 65

Temperatures will continue to warm on Thursday, as highs reach the mid 60s. Highs in the 70s are expected for the weekend.