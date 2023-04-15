DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today looks like another really nice day with a mix of clouds and sun. There is a low chance of a spotty shower or storm, especially this afternoon. Sunday looks like an active weather day. A strong cold front ushers in chances of showers and storms, gusty winds and falling temperatures in the afternoon.

TODAY: Warm, mix of clouds and sun, spotty shower or storm. Breezy. High 78

TONIGHT: Isolated shower. Scattered clouds. Mild. Low 60

SUNDAY: Mix clouds and sun. Scattered showers and storms. Windy and turning colder. High 70 but falling into the 50s by afternoon.

Much colder on Monday with highs in the 40s with chances of showers and gusty winds. Temperatures recover mid week back into the 70s. Rain chances return for next weekend.