Temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal today, but it will feel very pleasant. After a cool morning in the 50s, highs will reach the low 70s. We expect a mix of sun and clouds and a mostly dry day.

Rain chances will come up slightly this evening. A passing shower is possible through about 10 p.m., then dry conditions will return for the remainder of the night. As clouds break up, we could see some areas of fog develop into early Wednesday morning. The fog will mix out quickly, and we expect full sunshine during the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild. High 72

TONIGHT: Evening spotty shower then clearing and cool. Areas of fog possible. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 82

A strong area of high pressure will set up over the region for the foreseeable future. This will bring days of sunshine and a gradual warming trend.