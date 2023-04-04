It will be mild tonight with south winds bringing in warmer air. Wednesday is a day to stay weather aware. A strong cold front will move in bringing scattered thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail and a tornado or two possible. A Wind Advisory will be in effect with gusts to 40 mph likely.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly to mostly cloudy, diminishing winds and cooler. Low 45

THURSDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower, then mixed clouds and sun, cool. High 58

Cool weather is back for Thursday as we dry out. Then expect a lot of sunshine for Friday. After a chilly start in the 30s, temperatures climb to near 60 for Friday afternoon. The Easter weekend is looking dry and warmer with highs close to 70 for Sunday afternoon.