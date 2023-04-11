High pressure is bringing us some fantastic spring weather this week! Today will be another great day, with low humidity, plenty of sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon.

A few scattered clouds will move through this evening into the nighttime, but it will stay dry. Wednesday will be another sunny day, and the warming trend will continue.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 73

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, nice and cool. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy with continued warming. High 76

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

Dry weather will continue through Friday mid-afternoon, with just a slight chance of a shower by evening. A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive over the weekend.