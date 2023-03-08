High pressure will keep the area dry today, even as a weak disturbance moves in. We do expect clouds to be numerous through the morning and early afternoon, but then the sun will come out mid to late day. Temperatures will continue to run close to normal, with highs in the upper 40s.

Overnight will continue to be dry with partly cloudy conditions. For Thursday, it will get a touch warmer as highs hit near 50 degrees. The daylight hours will be dry, with the potential for rain and snow showers by Thursday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a little more sun late day. Breezy and seasonably chilly. High 47

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers. Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain and snow showers. High 46

Rain/snow showers will continue to be possible on Friday. It looks blustery as the wind picks up, and temperatures remain chilly.