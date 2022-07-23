Hot and humid going into the evening, and that will continue into the night. A chance of showers and storms overnight, mainly in the northern counties. Tomorrow will be dry through the early afternoon, but hot and humid with heat index values getting to around 100. A chance of strong storms late in the afternoon, and through early Sunday night, with damaging winds being the main concern. A good chance of rain through much of the week, with temperatures mainly staying cool.



Tonight: A low of 73 degrees. Partly cloudy with storms to the north.



Tomorrow: A high of 93 degrees. Hot and humid with thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 71 degrees. Thunderstorms early with mostly cloudy skies.

