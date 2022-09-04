Showers and thunderstorms are now scattered throughout the Miami Valley. Those chances will continue overnight and the humidity will last as well. Tomorrow will get in the upper 70s, with shower chances again, followed up by low chances of precipitation the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay cool for the most part over the 7 day period. Early indications leading to another wet weekend next weekend.



Tonight: A low of 68 degrees. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms



Tomorrow: A high of 79 degrees. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm with cloudy skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 67. Mostly cloudy with showers possible.

