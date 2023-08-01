High pressures continues to control our weather. With mostly clear skies and light winds, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be warmer Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s and still some light haze around.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 84

It will be just a little cooler on Thursday with more clouds around, and there will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially west and south of Dayton. The low chance of rain lingers into Friday with warmer temperatures over the weekend.