It will be clear and cool tonight, and on Thursday, we get another great day. Expect more sunshine, dry conditions and highs near 80 degrees. Changes begin on Friday as moisture increases, and more clouds move in.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. High 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower possible toward evening. High 78

A cold front will move in this weekend, bringing a better chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Right now, rain is possible both Saturday and Sunday with the best coverage arriving late Saturday night and Sunday morning. It will turn much cooler for early next week.