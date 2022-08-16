Tonight It looks partly cloudy to mostly clear. On Wednesday, we do it all over again. It will be partly sunny and pleasantly warm with a slight shower chance in the afternoon and early evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon and early evening. High 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 83

We will finally get back to a completely dry forecast on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will increase for the weekend.