Today will be another nice summer day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 80s, but humidity will stay in check. Dry weather will continue. We do have an Air Quality Alert through midnight, as we are expecting a high concentration of ground-level ozone.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. Wednesday looks partly sunny and more humid. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid-80s. We do see a slight chance of some spotty showers or thunderstorms late in the day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and more humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. High 86

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 86

The threat of thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night, and there is a chance for some stronger storms. Thursday looks like another day with some dry time, but also the lingering threat of storms.