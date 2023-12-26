Spotty morning showers will be fairly light in nature, with temperatures in the low 50s to start the day. In the afternoon, showers will become more numerous. It will be another mild day overall, with highs reaching the upper 50s before it turns colder tonight.

Showers will linger into the evening, then come to an end tonight. Lows will drop down into the 30s. Wednesday will feature a lot of cloud cover and a little sun. It will feel cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Cloudy and unseasonably mild with showers developing. High 58

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then cloudy and turning colder. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 49

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few spotty showers. High 43

The chance for showers returns on Thursday with chilly air in place. A few snowflakes may mix in Thursday night.