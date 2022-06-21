Overnight will feel a little muggy with lows dropping into the low 70s. And on Wednesday, hot and humid weather continues. In fact, the humidity will be even higher, and with highs in the low to mid 90s, it will feel close to 100-degrees. A cold front will be moving in during the afternoon, and this will spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Clear and a little muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and less humid. High 85

We’ll get back to dry weather on Thursday. While humidity will drop, it it still going to be warm. We expect dry weather to persist through the first half of the weekend, but the heat and humidity return on Saturday.