Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to drift through the Miami Valley, keeping the sky hazy today. We expect high particulate matter levels which will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Older adults, children, and those with respiratory or cardiac diseases are advised to limit strenuous activity and reduce time spent outdoors. It will be a warm afternoon with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front moves in. There will be the slight chance of an isolated shower late today, but most of the area will remain dry.

A few showers will be possible overnight, but then it’s back to dry weather on Wednesday. Clouds will decrease and it will be a mostly sunny, but cooler, afternoon.

TODAY: Hazy sun, with increasing afternoon clouds and a slight shower chance late day. High 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a spotty shower. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then increasing afternoon sun. Cooler. High 76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

Cooler conditions will continue on Thursday. Temperatures will get back into the 80s Friday into the weekend, with a better chance of rain arriving by Sunday.