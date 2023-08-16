A quiet Wednesday, with temperatures expected to get up around 80 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures around 60 degrees. Tomorrow will be a bit humid with chances of thunderstorms in the late afternoon continuing into the evening and highs in the lower 80s. Heading into the weekend, the weather turns hot, nearing the 90s by Sunday and in the mid 90s by Monday and Tuesday with dry weather.



Today: A high of 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: A low of 60 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 82 degrees. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms in the late afternoon/evening.

