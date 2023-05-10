Abundant sunshine is again expected in the Miami Valley today. It will be pleasantly warm, with low humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the low 50s. And the great weather continues on Thursday as it gets a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s, with a lot of sun through the first part of the day, and some increasing clouds late.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. High 82

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday night, and then much more likely on Friday. It will also feel more humid at the end of the week, with the potential for some heavier downpours.