Tonight will be mostly clear, and again some frost will be possible. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 4 am to 9 am Wednesday.

Temperatures will start to warm up Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be right around normal, in the upper 60s. 70s are expected Thursday and Friday. A shower will be possible early Thursday, and rain chances come back late Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with areas of frost. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, then increasing clouds, chance of a late day shower. High 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low near 50

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower across the northern Miami Valley, otherwise partly sunny and warmer. High 77

Rain chances will peak Friday night into the weekend. Cooler air will then move in for Saturday and Sunday.