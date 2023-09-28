A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area today. It will not be a washout, as there will be hours of dry weather, but we could have rain around at any point. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal, with highs in the low 70s.

Showers will be around through the first part of the night, and then it will become partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog will be possible tonight into Friday morning. This will impact the morning commute, and school delays are possible. We expect the fog to lift through late morning, and eventually the sun will come out in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 72

TONIGHT: Shower/t’storm early then partly cloudy with areas of dense fog. Low 60

FRIDAY: Areas of fog in the morning, then gradually becoming partly sunny. High 78

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected this weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s, and humidity will remain at comfortable levels.