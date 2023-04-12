A strong ridge of high pressure will bring another beautiful day to the Miami Valley. We will see wall-to-wall sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will get breezy today, however. The combination of increasing wind and low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire danger this afternoon. Any fires could spread rapidly, and you should wait to do any outdoor burning until conditions are safer.

It will be clear and cool tonight, and on Thursday we get another great day. Expect more sunshine, dry conditions and highs near 80 degrees. Changes begin on Friday, as moisture increases and more clouds move in.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 76

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50

THURSDAY: Sunny-mostly sunny and warm. High 80

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with an isolated shower possible late day. High 78

A cold front will move in this weekend, bringing a better chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Right now, rain is possible both Saturday and Sunday, with the best coverage arriving Saturday night.