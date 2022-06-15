Hot and humid weather continue, as we endure another day in a heat wave. Highs will push into the mid and upper 90s, and with the heat index, it will feel more like 100 to 105. We expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Overnight will remain warm and muggy, with lows in the mid-70s. Thursday will be one more hot and humid day, but as a cold front moves in, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index to 105. High 97

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Heat index to 100. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but becoming less humid. High 85

Friday will still feel warm, but we will notice the humidity dropping through the afternoon. It will feel cooler over the weekend with morning temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Dry weather and a lot of sunshine are expected for Father’s Day.