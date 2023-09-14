A cool night is on the way with clear skies. Friday will be another really nice day with continued sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will start to warm a bit each day through the first part of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and a little chilly. Low 48

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 76

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low near 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High near 80

While Saturday looks dry and warm, Sunday will have the chance of a few showers as a cold front moves through. Not every spot is expected to see rain. More nice weather returns early next week.