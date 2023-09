High pressure across the Great Lakes will bring clear skies and cool temperatures to the Miami Valley tonight. Once again, blue skies are on tap for Friday, and it will be a little warmer.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Sunny and hotter. High 88

Dry weather will continue through the weekend, and we expect a ton of sunshine, perfect pool weather for the last weekend of pool time!