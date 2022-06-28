Tonight will be clear and cool, and the warming trend resumes Wednesday afternoon. Highs will push back up near normal, reaching the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92

Thursday will really heat up, climbing into the low 90s. It will feel much more humid on Friday, and that will be our next chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely for the start of the holiday weekend.