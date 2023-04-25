After another frosty morning near (or even below) freezing in many communities, it will be a cool afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer than Monday, but will still be running more than 10 degrees below normal. Clouds will increase, and we will see a few spotty light showers at times.

A few showers will linger into the evening, but will end overnight. It will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop back into the mid and upper 30s. The clouds around will help prevent a widespread frost. Wednesday will start with some morning clouds, but will become mostly sunny in the afternoon, with temperatures continuing to warm slowly.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and cool with spotty light showers. High 56

TONIGHT: Evening shower then mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little milder. High 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild. High 64

Thursday will be even milder, with highs in the mid-60s expected. The chance for scattered showers returns by Thursday evening and sticks around through the weekend, as we enter an active weather pattern.