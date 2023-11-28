Tonight will be quite cold again with lows dropping into the upper teens. Wednesday will feature more sunshine, and temperatures won’t be quite as cold. It will still feel chilly, however, as gusty winds develop.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quite cold. Low 18

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and cool with a chance of rain toward evening. High 53

Thursday will be the warmest day of the workweek with highs back in the low 50s. Low pressure moves in Thursday night and Friday, bringing the return of rain and chilly conditions.