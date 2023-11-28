Tonight will be quite cold again with lows dropping into the upper teens. Wednesday will feature more sunshine, and temperatures won’t be quite as cold. It will still feel chilly, however, as gusty winds develop.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quite cold. Low 18
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 44
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low near 30
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and cool with a chance of rain toward evening. High 53
Thursday will be the warmest day of the workweek with highs back in the low 50s. Low pressure moves in Thursday night and Friday, bringing the return of rain and chilly conditions.