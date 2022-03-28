Clouds will roll in tonight and they will be more numerous on Tuesday. Despite the increase in clouds, dry weather will continue. The chance for any showers looks to hold off until Tuesday night.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued chilly. High 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with a few showers possible, especially in the evening. Low near 40 but rising later at night

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, windy and much warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. High 75

Scattered showers develop Tuesday night. It will get windy and much warmer for the middle part of the week with highs soaring into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will bring showers and even a few thunderstorms Wednesday night followed by a return to cooler conditions for the rest of the week.