High pressure builds in tonight bringing clearing skies and another night of cold temperatures. With a lot of sunshine on Thursday, we begin a warming trend.

TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 26

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool, breezy in the afternoon. High 52

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 35

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 58

We continue our warming trend for the next several days. Temperatures rise into the 60s starting on Saturday, through the weekend. Chances of rain increase late in the weekend and into next week.