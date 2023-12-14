It will be another clear and cold night with lows in the mid 20s. On Friday, sunshine will continue. We will see a few high clouds moving in from the west late in the day, but temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

FRIDAY: Sunny with a few clouds late day, a little milder. High 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 53

We’ll see a few more clouds around the area on Saturday, but it will still be nice but cool. Saturday night and Sunday will bring back the chance of rain. Winds increase into Sunday night and Monday, bringing colder air and even the chance of snow showers on Monday.