Another chilly night is on the way. Overnight temperatures will make a big drop down into the 30s to near 40 with the dry air mass in place under clear skies. For Wednesday afternoon, look for another big jump in temperatures as readings climb well into the 70s.

On Thursday, we’ll notice a little more cloud cover around as a cold front approaches. There’s not a lot of moisture, so our rain chances with this front are limited to a slight chance Thursday night into Friday morning. We will notice a big drop in temperature behind the front for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, patchy light frost. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low near 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 76

FRIDAY: Slight shower chance, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy and much cooler. High 57

Areas of frost will be likely Friday and Saturday nights with lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. It will be a cool but mostly sunny weekend.