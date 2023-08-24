A few more showers or thunderstorms will be possible tonight. It will continue to be very muggy. Friday will be another hot and humid day with only very low chances of any rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 76

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, not as hot but still humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly southern counties. High 87

This weekend will be warm, but not as hot as it has been this week. Humidity will also be lower, and we expect mostly dry weather.