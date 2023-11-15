High pressure will keep it sunny and bright for a couple more days. Today, we expect temperatures to reach the mid 60s in the afternoon. The breeze will pick up, too, and it may gust around 15 to 20 mph. Because it is so dry, the fire danger is a bit elevated today, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. And on Thursday it will be another sunny, dry day. Highs look to be even warmer, reaching the upper 60s. A cold front moves in Friday, bringing rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 68

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers likely. High 58

It will dry out for the weekend, as sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday. It does look much cooler, with lows near freezing and highs near 50.