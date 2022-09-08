Dry, sunny weather will continue with a strong area of high pressure in control of the region. It will continue to be pleasantly warm, with low humidity and highs near 80 degrees.

Clear sky will continue tonight, with cool lows in the upper 50s. On Friday, a southerly flow will develop, and this will help to draw in more moisture. So it will start to feel more humid, with highs in the mid-80s.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms possible. High 80

Rain chances return over the weekend. Right now, Saturday looks to start dry, with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Coverage will increase for Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms more likely.