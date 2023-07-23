The second half of the weekend looks great but there is a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Keep that in mind if you have plans to attend any outdoor events today including the Dayton Air Show and the Clark county fair.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. PM pop up shower or storm. High 84.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm. Skies clear overnight. Low 64

MONDAY: Little warmer. Isolated shower or storm. High 87.

Temperatures soar into the 90s this week as the weather becomes more typical of July. That also means that there is nearly daily chances of a pop up shower or storm due to daytime heating but not everyone will see wet weather.