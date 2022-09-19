A cold front moving into the region is brining some morning showers and thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. Coverage will be greatest through mid-morning, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower through about lunchtime. Then we expect increasing sunshine for the afternoon hours. It will be warm, breezy and humid, with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, clouds will clear out, and areas of fog will be possible. The fog will mix out through mid-morning Tuesday, and the rest of the day will be partly-mostly sunny and continued warm, with highs in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then becoming partly sunny. Warm, breezy and humid. High 81

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild. Areas of fog possible. Low 63

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 90

The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday, as highs approach 90-degrees in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm, with a better chance developing at night. Much cooler air arrives for the end of the week.