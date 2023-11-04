***REMINDER TO CHANGE YOUR CLOCKS BACK TO EASTERN STANDARD TIME TONIGHT AT 2 AM***

There are some morning pockets of light rain/sprinkles. Later this afternoon, there will likely be some breaks from the clouds and there should be some sunshine. A weak cold front passes through the area by tonight and will leave us with a beautiful day on Sunday. Tonight the sun sets at 6:31 PM. Sunrise Sunday morning is at 7:10 AM, while sunset is at 5:30 PM. Sunday night looks great, for those of you heading to the Bengals game Sunday night.

TODAY: AM Light rain or sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, some PM sun. High 63

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Cooler. Low 42

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 60.

Next week there is a low chance of rain Monday through Thursday. Not everyone will see rain everyday. High temperatures in the 60s.