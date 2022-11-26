Chilly and frosty this morning along with patchy areas of fog. Lots of sunshine is on tap today. Afternoon highs reach into the mid 50s. A great afternoon to string up the lights and double check that decorations are secure, because on Sunday winds may gust as high as 40 mph. Rain also moves in for Sunday as well, making for a not so nice day outside.

TODAY: AM frost/fog. Mostly sunny. High 56

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain develops late. Low 44

SUNDAY: Showers likely, isolated storms. Windy. High 57

Turning colder on Monday with highs in the mid 40s which is average for this time of the year. The next storm system approaches mid week bringing in rain chances Tuesday night and Wednesday.