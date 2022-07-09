A few spotty showers early this morning mainly south of I-70. Clouds break by this afternoon from north to south. Temperatures rise into the low 80s later today. High pressure brings clear skies and lower humidity tonight. Full sunshine on Sunday with lower humidity and highs in the 80s.

TODAY: AM Clouds with spotty showers. PM increasing sunshine. High 82

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lower humidity. Low 58

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Less humid. High 83

Turning hotter and more humid on Monday with highs around 90. Continued hot on Tuesday with a low chance of a few showers and storms. The rest of the week expect seasonal highs in the 80s with dry weather.