***AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 9 PM***

Due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, the air quality alert has been extended into today throughout the Miami Valley. As of this morning, the air quality index(AQI) was at 108 which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. If the AQI reaches 150, then it is unhealthy for everyone.

Sunshine and dry weather for the next couple of days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with hazy skies at times. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78

It warms up a bit over the weekend with highs in the 80s. Rain chances are back in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. Highs in the 70s to around 80 for the first part of next week.