The dry air sticks around through Saturday. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will still be visible and impact our region through the end of the week. An Air Quality Alert has been extended for all of the Miami Valley through midnight Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, quite cool. Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, some haze. High 76.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant. High 78

Dry weather continues through the Saturday. There is a chance of showers and storms later Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable if you are heading to the Versailles Poultry Days this weekend. Highs reach the upper 70s Friday and into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.