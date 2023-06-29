Air quality will gradually improve as we head into the weekend, but we have one more day with an Air Quality Alert on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely over the weekend with only a chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid, a few showers, mainly before midnight. Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

Rain chances continue on Sunday and Monday, but as of now, Independence Day looks mostly dry with highs in the 80s.