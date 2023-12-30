After some morning light precipitation, the rest of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. On Sunday, the last day of 2023, there is a chance of rain and snow showers. As you are heading out for New Year’s Eve( Sunday night), there is a chance of snow showers. Some lingering flurries are possible New Year’s Day(Monday).

TODAY: AM drizzle/flurries end. Mostly cloudy. High 43.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32

NEW YEAR EVE’S DAY(SUNDAY): Chance of rain and snow showers. High 41

NEW YEAR’s EVE(SUNDAY NIGHT): Chance of snow showers. Low 28

The beginning of 2024 is relatively quiet with a mix of clouds and sun and no major storms. Highs either side of 40 degrees and lows in the 20s.