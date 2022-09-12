Expect showers overnight, but past midnight, rain will diminish. An upper-level low will keep clouds over the area into Tuesday morning, but as the low begins to pull away tomorrow afternoon, we will begin to see more sunshine. Temperatures will remain below normal.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Low 55

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and mild with the very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High 72

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. A nice day! High 80

High pressure builds in bringing dry weather for the rest of the week. We will also enjoy a warming trend with highs returning to the mid 80s for Friday and the weekend.