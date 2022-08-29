Showers and thunderstorms will be around tonight. There will also be the potential for locally heavy rain. It will be warm and humid Tuesday, and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm will continue into the early afternoon. Humidity levels will start to drop as we get to the late afternoon and early evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then increasing afternoon sun, warm and humid. High 84

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Full sunshine is expected Wednesday with pleasantly warm conditions as afternoon highs hit the low 80s. A dry stretch will continue for the start of meteorological autumn on the first day of September. Look cool nights and warm afternoons.