A strong low pressure system over the Great Lakes will bring gusty winds tonight. Cooler air moves in as well. Tuesday starts cloudy, but we should see some sunshine mixing in the with the clouds during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, cloudy, windy and chilly. Low 40

TUESDAY: Clouds becoming mixed with a little afternoon sun and cooler. High 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm with a slight chance of a shower toward evening. High near 70

Wednesday warms right back up, and we have the potential to break a record high. Most of the day will be dry. A shower will be possible toward evening and a better chance for scattered showers at night.