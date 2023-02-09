A Wind Advisory will be in effect early tonight for gusts 45 to 55 mph, but winds will gradually decrease through the nighttime hours. Clouds will hang around tonight and most of Friday. We will start to see the clouds begin to break up later Friday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Early night sprinkle is possible, otherwise, cloudy, windy and colder with diminishing winds late tonight. Low 33

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with a little late afternoon sun, breezy and chilly. High near 40

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

We expect a lot of sunshine over the weekend. Temperatures will be close to normal Friday and Saturday, but another warm-up is on the way for next week.