We expect any spotty evening showers to come to an end overnight, and with some clearing, areas of fog will develop. The fog will mix out through the early morning Tuesday, and that will set us up for a nice, bright afternoon. It will start to heat up again!

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild with patchy fog developing. Low 65

TUESDAY: Areas of morning fog, then partly to mostly sunny, hotter and humid. High near 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late day. High 93

Wednesday looks like one of the hottest days of the week with the heat index approaching 100°. There will be the chance of scattered thunderstorms later in the day, and the potential for a stronger storm or two will have to be monitored. It will dry out Thursday with a drop in humidity, but temperatures will only cool slightly.